Galaxy S25 Edge launch possibly postponed to May or June

When Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S25 series a few months ago, we got to see the newest addition to the family, the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge model that should compete with the iPhone 17 Air this year. Even better for Samsung, the Edge would launch before the Air by several months. That’s what rumors said.

Samsung only teased the Galaxy S25 Edge at the Unpacked press conference, allowing those present to photograph the device but not touch it. Reports said at the time that the Galaxy S25 Edge generated the most excitement among those in the hands-on area, and I have to admit that the Edge would have been my only interest. I say that as someone looking forward to ultra-thin phones, especially the iPhone 17 Air.

Reports that preceded Unpacked said the Galaxy S25 Edge might start selling as soon as March or April. But we have new reports that claim Samsung had to postpone the release date to May or June.

Well-known insider Ice Universe posted a teaser of “bad news” on X on April 1st, saying that he wouldn’t reveal his information on April Fools because it was accurate. On Wednesday, the leaker said that Samsung postponed the Galaxy S25 Edge release date. The phone was supposed to go on sale on April 15th, but it’s been pushed back to May or June.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Ice Universe is well-known for mobile leaks, especially those related to unreleased Samsung devices. His information is likely accurate, but he’s not the only one reporting the delay.

Korean-language news outlet ETNews reported similar information as Ice Universe on Wednesday. Samsung wanted to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge in mid-April, but the event will be postponed to May or June.

Samsung will unveil the handset via an online event rather than holding an in-person Unpacked press conference. The Korean giant reportedly informed local carriers about the launch delays.

The report says there’s nothing wrong with the Galaxy S25 Edge. Samsung is only looking to find the best possible time to start selling the ultra-thin handset.

ETNews speculates that Samsung is concerned with the current political events in Korea that might distract the public attention from a new product launch like the Galaxy S25 Edge. The impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk-yeol will start on April 4th in Korea.

Another possible reason for the delay might be related to Samsung’s reshuffling of execs. Samsung just appointed TM Roh to temporarily run the DX Division in addition to the Mobile Division following the recent death of Han Jong-Hee, who preceded Roh at the helm of the consumer and smartphone business.

Whatever the cause of the delay, Samsung will reportedly make some 3 million Galaxy S25 Edge units this year. The handset will be slightly more expensive than the Galaxy S25 Plus in Korea but cheaper than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung will likely adopt a similar pricing strategy for all the markets getting the ultra-thin model. The pricing structure appeared in previous Galaxy S25 Edge leaks, so it’s unsurprising.

Those leaks also said that not all markets where the Galaxy S25 series is available will get the ultra-slim Edge model. The US will probably have access to the Galaxy S25 Edge early, considering it’s one of Samsung’s main markets. Also, it makes sense to have the Galaxy S25 Edge out in America as soon as possible before the iPhone 17 Air launches.