iPhone SE 4’s Dynamic Island confirmed in new leaked images

We have known for some time that Apple was planning to finally ditch the Home button and the huge bezels on its next iPhone SE model, but we were never entirely certain of what the budget phone would look like. But now, thanks to a fresh leak from Evan Blass, we have what might be our first look at the new model’s final design.

On Monday, Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared two images on X. The first is mostly blurred out but features the model names of four unreleased and unannounced Apple devices: iPhone SE (4th Gen), iPad (11th Gen), iPad Air 13 (M3), and iPad Air 11 (M3).

Hours later, he followed up with purported official renders of all four devices:

Leaked designs of 2025 iPads and iPhone SE 4. Image source: Evan Blass/X

The image doesn’t tell us much that we didn’t already know, but the render of the iPhone SE 4 does seem to confirm that the budget model will have a Dynamic Island instead of a notch (aka “sensor housing”). As MacRumors notes, there have been conflicting reports about this detail in recent months, but this might clear them up once and for all.

While he doesn’t address it directly, Blass’s leak also seems to negate the rumor that the next-gen iPhone SE would be called the iPhone 16E. Of course, there is a chance that the name in the source code is just a placeholder, but either way, it casts doubt on that rumor.

Names aside, the fact that this leak arrived just hours after Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported in his newsletter that “US stores have little to no inventory of the iPhone SE remaining” appears to indicate that iPhone SE 4 news is coming sooner rather than later.