Nintendo Switch 2 preorders: How to get your new console on day one

The long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is here. After months of waiting since the console’s official unveiling, Big N revealed almost everything we wanted to know about it. In this article, you’ll learn everything we know about the Nintendo Switch 2 preorders, including how to get your new console on day 1.

So far, Nintendo announced that pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 will begin in North America from participating retailers on April 9, 2025, with a suggested price of $449.99.

With that, we expect retailers to announce in the coming days when they’ll start accepting pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2, including its bundle with Mario Kart World.

Usually, Nintendo partners with Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and many other major retailers in the US. With that, you can guarantee your Nintendo Switch 2 in advance with them.

Even though Nintendo is preparing to avoid the same level of disruption it experienced with the first Switch, it’s possible that if you don’t get your Nintendo Switch 2 preorder on day one, you’ll likely take a few more weeks—or even months—to get this console once it’s available on June 5.

The Nintendo Switch 2 preorders will be available in two options: The console alone for $449.99 and a bundle with a digital version of Mario Kart World for $499.99. The latter feels like a better option, as the digital games will now cost $80.

With that in mind, this will be the priciest Nintendo release of all time, as its predecessor launched for $299.99 and the OLED version for $349.99. Still, even though this new hardware uses an LCD display, it’s bigger, brighter, and supports HDR.

The Nintendo Switch 2 even adds 4K support, a bigger Joy-con 2 with mouse capabilities, and other gimmicks. Instead of only 32GB of storage, the console gets 256GB and an extra USB-C port.

How to pre-order your Nintendo Switch 2 with Nintendo?

Besides Nintendo’s partners, you can always get your Switch 2 directly with Nintendo. In a FAQ page, the company explains how to be among the first to get this new hardware. Follow the steps:

Register on the Nintendo Switch 2 website with your Nintendo Account

On May 8, 2025, Nintendo will send the first batch of invitations so users can buy the hardware

This invite will be available first to those with any NOS membership, or who paid a NOS membership for a minimum of 12 months, of have opted to share gameplay data, and who have at least 50 hours total gameplay hours

Users can pay with Visa, Mastercard, Google Pay, and Apple Pay

Orders will be sent to the US and Canada, but they cannot be picked up at retail locations

Orders will be shipped after purchase, even though we don’t believe they will arrive before June 5.

BGR will update this article with Nintendo’s partners’ preorder details. So far, they’re offering you to sign up your e-mail for future announcements.