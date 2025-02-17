We might finally know when the M4 MacBook Air will launch

The M4 MacBook Air was expected to be Apple’s first launch of 2025. However, the company seems to have other plans, as the new iPhone SE will likely be the first release from Cupertino this year.

Still, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman has reported that the M4 MacBook Air could launch anytime. After saying this machine could have been available as soon as the last week of January and then correcting his report to “within the next few weeks,” the journalist wrote in his Power On newsletter that this laptop will be available by March “at the latest.”

While “within the next few weeks” is still accurate, as February won’t last much longer, Apple might be holding up this release to coincide with other products. Previously, a top Mac executive said the company would release new computers “as soon as they were ready.”

Even though Gurman has been inaccurate about the M4 MacBook launch date, we’ve seen evidence that this might happen soon. For example, inventory for the M3 MacBook Air has been dwindling. In addition, the company revealed on its macOS beta code that these laptops exist. This is why we believe the company might want to wait at least a year to release a new iteration of its MacBook Air models.

That said, customers won’t have to wait that long. After all, WWDC 2025 is in June, and Apple might have other Macs to unveil, such as the long-rumored Mac Studio with M4 Ultra processor. A redesigned Mac Pro can be teased at the conference, as it happened previously.

Despite the new chip, which is a great improvement over the M3 processor, the new MacBook Air could have the new 12MP Ultrawide camera, which has been available on the latest MacBook Pro and iMac models.

We don’t expect this laptop to have other design tweaks or improved specs. Still, the M4 MacBook Air will likely have the best battery of any Apple laptop. Currently, the most power-efficient MacBook is the base-model MacBook Pro.

BGR will let you know once Apple releases its new Macs.