The first Apple products of 2025 could launch this week

The first Apple products of 2025 might arrive sooner than many of you thought they would. While we expected the company to hold a spring event, it might focus on press release announcements instead. So far, two products could be announced as soon as this week: the iPhone SE 4 and the M4 MacBook Air.

Why would we think these Apple products could be launching soon? Well, first of all, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported late last week that Apple was readying the iPhone SE 4 release by mid-this week. This device has been rumored for years now, and it will mark the end of the classic iPhone design as Apple moves to the all-screen format with an iPhone 14-like design.

This iPhone is expected to feature Apple’s A17 Pro or A18 chip, 8GB of RAM, Apple Intelligence support, a main 48MP camera, and the company’s first Wi-Fi and 5G modems. An early release has been rumored before.

iPhone 14 design: Face ID notch close-up. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

That said, the news is that Apple might launch the M4 MacBook Air, followed by the iPhone SE 4. In previous years, the company made a few days of press release announcements instead of a proper keynote, so this might happen again this year.

An anonymous leaker on X, who BGR has access to their account, posted the identifier numbers of the new M4 MacBook Air models. The 13-inch model goes with the version “t8132 0x2C j713ap,” while the 15-inch model uses the “t8132 0x2E j715ap” identifier. While this does not necessarily confirm these MacBooks are about to be released, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman first expected these MacBooks to be released by January.

While he missed the release date, there is other evidence of an imminent release. With macOS 15.2 code, there were already references to the upcoming M4 MacBook Air models. In addition, before Apple released the MacBook Pro with the M4 chip, some Russian YouTubers already had access to the new models, which was very odd.

Still, we’re also expecting Apple to unveil new AirTags and an M3 or M4 iPad Air. Below, we listed everything we thought Apple could announce in the coming months before the WWDC 2025 keynote.