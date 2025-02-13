Apple teases iPhone SE launch on February 19

Ahead of the rumored iPhone SE 4 launch next week, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook teased that the company will unveil something on February 19.

Cook writes: “Get ready to meet the newest member of the family.” The short video shows Apple’s logo shining in a silver-like color, similar to the existing wallpapers of the iPhone 16 lineup.

Rumors point to the imminent launch of the iPhone SE 4. This will likely be the most impressive iPhone SE update years after the previous generation.

That said, this doesn’t look like an event. While the company is rumored to reveal new iPad models, AirTag 2, and the M4 MacBook Air soon, Tim Cook only teases one “newest member of the family,” most likely the iPhone.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a new design, as Face ID technology will be the only option available on Apple’s iPhone lineup. The company will also phase out the bezel design for an iPhone 14-like cutout. That said, there will be no more small phones; the smaller option will be a 6.1-inch display.

There will be a giant leap from the previous iPhone SE to the new one, as Apple will likely add the A18 processor against the old A15 Bionic. With this chip improvement, this iPhone will be more capable of handling single, multi, and AI tasks. This entry-level iPhone will compare to the iPhone 16 models.

Alongside the A18 chip, Apple is expected to increase the RAM to 8GB. If that turns out to be accurate, this means the iPhone SE 4 will have Apple Intelligence support. Even though this AI platform is in the early days, it will ensure users can enjoy more interesting features in the future.

Finally, Apple is expected to test new ground with the iPhone SE 4, which will feature the company’s first custom 5G and Wi-Fi modems. The company wants to reduce its reliance on Qualcomm and better integrate its processor, software, and connectivity modems. This first generation won’t be as powerful as Qualcomm options, but it will be good enough for what Apple has already promoted with this lineup.

BGR will let you know once Apple unveils this new product next week.