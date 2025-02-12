iPhone SE 4 launch reportedly pushed back to next week

Forget about the new Apple products launching this week. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman now believes the upcoming iPhone SE 4 won’t be released in the next few days. Instead, this entry-level iPhone should be announced by next week “when the company is holding product briefings.”

Gurman also now says that the M4 MacBook Air, which was first expected to be announced in late January, is on track to be revealed “within weeks.” Still, Apple might have a few other launches slated for this week. The journalist believes the company has a “smaller announcement” planned, and Apple Vision Pro reps are reaching out to the press about some news coming on Friday.

iPhone SE 4 and M4 MacBook Air latest rumors

With both these releases imminent, we have a pretty good idea about what to expect from these products.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a new design, as Face ID technology will be the only option available on Apple’s iPhone lineup. The company will also phase out the bezel design for an iPhone 14-like cutout. That said, there will be no more small phones; the smaller option will be a 6.1-inch display.

There will be a giant leap from the previous iPhone SE to the new one, as Apple will likely add the A18 processor against the old A15 Bionic. With this chip improvement, this iPhone will be more capable of handling single, multi, and AI tasks. This entry-level iPhone will compare to the iPhone 16 models.

Alongside the A18 chip, Apple is expected to increase the RAM to 8GB. If that turns out to be accurate, this means the iPhone SE 4 will have Apple Intelligence support. Even though this AI platform is in the early days, it will ensure users can enjoy more interesting features in the future.

Finally, Apple is expected to test new ground with the iPhone SE 4, which will feature the company’s first custom 5G and Wi-Fi modems. The company wants to reduce its reliance on Qualcomm and better integrate its processor, software, and connectivity modems. This first generation won’t be as powerful as Qualcomm options, but it will be good enough for what Apple has already promoted with this lineup.

For the M4 MacBook Air, expect similar configurations to the base-model M4 MacBook Pro. While we expect this MacBook to have the best battery in an Apple laptop, we don’t think Apple will offer a nano-texture option or make any other impressive upgrade despite the better internal specs.

