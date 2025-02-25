Apple and Indonesia end iPhone 16 ban with $1 billion local investment

Four months after Indonesia forbade iPhone 16 sales in the country, Apple and the government have reportedly agreed to end the ban. At that time, the Indonesian Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita declared that the iPhone 16 was illegal as it didn’t have the IMEI certification for use in the country. He said, “If you’re using an iPhone 16 in Indonesia, it means the device is illegal.”

However, as Bloomberg reported, Apple and Indonesia agreed on terms to lift the country’s ban on the new iPhone 16. People close to the minister said he’s likely to sign a memorandum of agreement with Apple this week. With that, iPhone 16 sales will resume shortly in the country.

To reach this deal, Apple has committed to investing $1 billion in the country and training locals in “research and development on the company’s products so they can then develop similar software and design their own goods.” This is part of the government’s plan to push Apple to set up R&D facilities in the country.

People familiar with the matter said these innovation investments would be made through programs other than Apple academies. Still, Cupertino doesn’t plan to start making iPhones in the country. Currently, the company is focusing on China and India, as there are rumors that Apple already started early manufacturing work for the base model of the iPhone 17 in India.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

While this switch is important for Apple, the company still relies heavily on China. The upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models and the rumored iPhone 17 Air/Slim will still be idealized in the country. If India can replicate the production expertise found in China, it means Apple could expand production there in the near future.

BGR will let you know once Apple can resume iPhone 16 sales in Indonesia.