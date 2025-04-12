Andor creator says Disney is working on a Star Wars horror project

If you’d asked me whether or not an adult-oriented political drama would work in the Star Wars universe, I’d probably have been pretty skeptical before seeing Andor. That’s why I’m willing to keep an open mind for the Star Wars horror project Disney might be developing.

In March, Andor creator Tony Gilroy told SFX magazine that he hoped his Disney+ show would “open up some canonical things and concepts … that maybe will get people excited to do other things.” He then joked that someone might end up making “a three-camera sitcom in Star Wars or a horror movie.” But it might not have been a joke after all.

On the red carpet for Andor season 2 in England this week, Business Insider asked Gilroy what he would like to see from a possible Star Wars horror project. Before the interviewer could even finish asking his question, Gilroy interrupted as soon as he mentioned horror.

“They’re doing that,” he said. “I think they’re doing that. I think that’s in the works.”

At the moment, we have no idea what Gilroy is referring to. There’s a chance he just spoiled the existence of an unannounced Star Wars horror movie or series. There’s also a chance that one of the previously announced projects, such as Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie. Or maybe it’s the Shawn Levy film rumored to feature Ryan Gosling in the lead role. After all, Levy has dabbled in horror in the past, having directed multiple episodes of Stranger Things.

On the other hand, maybe Gilroy was thinking about something else and simply misspoke. We have to consider all of the possibilities, after all.