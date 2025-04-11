Old unsupported iPhones can now use ChatGPT with a free app

It’s been 12 years since Apple released iOS 6. If you still have a legacy iPhone like an iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4, or iPhone 5, you know there’s very little you can do with it nowadays.

However, a developer just gave these devices new life, as ChatGPT can be used on iPhones running at least iOS 6. First spotted by 9to5Mac, the ChatGPT app for Legacy iOS has many of the features you would expect from OpenAI’s LLMs. These are some of the top functions:

Smart Conversations: Engage in thoughtful conversation with ChatGPT, whether to brainstorm, get advice, entertain yourself, or get to know about something new

Engage in thoughtful conversation with ChatGPT, whether to brainstorm, get advice, entertain yourself, or get to know about something new Contextual Memory: ChatGPT remembers your past conversations, so you can revisit ideas, build on previous chats, and so on

ChatGPT remembers your past conversations, so you can revisit ideas, build on previous chats, and so on Visual Intelligence: Upload your old iPhone 3GS images to ChatGPT and take advantage of visual analysis to get design feedback, interpret charts, etc.

Upload your old iPhone 3GS images to ChatGPT and take advantage of visual analysis to get design feedback, interpret charts, etc. Pretty Interface: The ChatGPT for Legacy iOS interface has been made from the ground up to align with the modern aesthetic of ChatGPT. In addition, the developer promises “impressive smoothness” whether you’re on an iPhone 3GS or iPhone 6

The ChatGPT for Legacy iOS interface has been made from the ground up to align with the modern aesthetic of ChatGPT. In addition, the developer promises “impressive smoothness” whether you’re on an iPhone 3GS or iPhone 6 The Sidebar: The sidebar allows you to access your previous chats with the LLM. The developer says this feature is a “key component” as it “blends in perfectly with the main UI while being able to differentiate itself from the main view by having a black background.”

How to download ChatGPT for your legacy iPhone

ChatGPT for Legacy iOS can be downloaded directly on your device within Veteris or as an .ipa file. The developer says they’re always bringing the latest ChatGPT for users, and users need AppSync Unified installed to install the app directly on their old iPhone or iPod device.

After that, it’s necessary to log into ChatGPT via an API key, which you can obtain with OpenAI. You can learn more about the app and how to install it here.