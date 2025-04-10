Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods
T-Mobile's Pixel 9a deal is unreal!
Home Tech Apps & Software

ChatGPT can now remember all of your old conversations

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Apr 10th, 2025 2:25PM EDT
OpenAI's ChatGPT search is now live.
Image: OpenAI

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

In a significant boost to OpenAI’s chatbot, ChatGPT received a memory upgrade this week that allows it to remember and reference all of your previous conversations.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced the update on X today, noting that it’s an important step toward AI systems getting to know individuals and becoming more personalized over time. The upgrade is rolling out now for ChatGPT Pro users and soon for Plus. Altman also noted that the memory features aren’t coming to the EEA, UK, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, or Liechtenstein (but wants Liechtenstein to give him a call).

Users who do receive the update will find two new memory features in ChatGPT:

  • Reference saved memories: These are details you have explicitly asked ChatGPT to remember, like your name, favorite color, or dietary preferences.
  • Reference chat history: ChatGPT can also use information from your past chats to make future conversations more helpful. For example, if you once said you like Thai food, it may take that into account the next time you ask “What should I have for lunch?” ChatGPT doesn’t remember every detail from past chats, so use saved memories for anything you want it to always keep in mind.

You can turn either of these features on or off at will. Head to Settings > Personalization, then toggle the features under the Memory heading.

OpenAI says the “Reference chat history” feature has no storage limit, but you can only store so many saved memories. If you run out of room, ChatGPT will tell you, and you will need to delete saved memories to make room for new ones.

Finally, OpenAI notes that “chat history” is exclusive to ChatGPT Plus and Pro accounts. If you are on the free tier, you’ll still have access to “saved memories.”

Don’t Miss: OpenAI’s Sam Altman just announced release timing for GPT-5

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News