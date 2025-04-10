Leakers clash over iPhone 17 Pro case design

Five months before Apple is set to announce the iPhone 17 lineup, every leaker seems to be in agreement on the new design of the Pro models. However, they recently started clashing over the look of the iPhone 17 Pro case, as some suggest it’s going to have a big cutout, while others think Apple might add a bit more protection.

Just yesterday, BGR covered the iPhone 17 Pro cases shared by leaker Sonny Dickson. In the image, Dickson gave us a first look at the iPhone 17 Pro Clear Case. What shocked us about it was the big cutout on the back, which will house the new camera bar.

However, a few hours later, leaker Majin Bu offered some CAD files of cases for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The main distinction between them was that the cases Bu shared had an extra layer of protection between the cameras and the sensors.

iPhone 17 Pro and iphone 17 Pro Max Cases pic.twitter.com/hgoa62oVkb — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) April 9, 2025

The leaker suggests that the iPhone 17 Pro cases will have two cutouts: One for the three main lenses and another for the LiDAR scanner, microphone, and flashlight.

While it’s too soon to say who’s correct (or if both of them are off base), they could also be using images from third-party accessory manufacturers. As we’re all aware, third-party accessory makers can make cases look however they want.

They can add a cutout to the Camera Control, offer aluminum buttons, be thicker than Apple’s first-party cases, and even offer extra protection, as Bu’s leak suggests.

At the end of the day, it feels like Apple would offer a solution similar to what Sonny Dickson has shared, even though it seems a waste of money to have such a big cutout in a case. On the other hand, Bu’s case feels more protective but looks a bit more like it was made by a third-party manufacturer.

Thankfully, it won’t be long before we discover what Apple’s new iPhone 17 Pro cases will actually look like. After all, we’re now only five months away from the official reveal of the long-anticipated iPhone 17 lineup.