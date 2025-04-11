The biggest TV shows coming next week from HBO, Hulu, Apple TV+, and Disney+

Get ready to clear your calendar, because next week will bring a tidal wave of TV greatness across almost all of the major streamers.

From a returning, fan-favorite drama about the post-apocalypse to surreal new comedies and timey-wimey sci-fi adventures, in this post I’ll be running through some of the biggest and best TV shows dropping next week. Specifically, shows that are coming to HBO, Hulu, Apple TV+, and Disney+.

The Last of Us: Season 2 (HBO / Max)

Premieres: Sunday, April 13

Joel and Ellie are back — and if Season 1 wrecked you emotionally, well, buckle up. The second season of HBO’s prestige adaptation of the hit video game leaps forward in time and plunges even deeper into the moral chaos of post-pandemic America. Expect more clickers, more heartbreak, and some of the most beautifully haunting TV this side of Chernobyl (courtesy of the same creative team).

The stakes are higher. The emotions are messier. And if you know the game… you know what’s coming.

No Man’s Land: Season 2 (Hulu)

Premieres: Wednesday, April 16

This under-the-radar geopolitical thriller returns for a second season that promises even more tension, more secrets, and more edge-of-your-seat storytelling. Following a French man named Antoine who infiltrates Kurdish forces in Syria to find his presumed-dead sister, No Man’s Land explores modern warfare, identity, and the human cost of conflict.

“While unraveling the mystery, piece by piece,” Hulu explains, “Antoine ends up joining forces with a unit of Kurdish female fighters, fierce women and ISIS’ biggest nightmare, and travels with them in ISIS occupied territory. Antoine’s journey crosses paths with adventurers and anarchists, spies and innocent victims, and provides a unique look on the tragic events in Syria, and the way they affect the entire world.”

Season 2 broadens its scope while digging deeper into the lives forever changed by war. Think Homeland, but with more heart and grit.

Premieres: Wednesday, April 16

From creator Paul Hunter and executive producer Don Cheadle comes a surreal, high-concept comedy that’s already getting buzz for its originality and visual flair.

Government Cheese follows Hampton Chambers (David Oyelowo), a man recently released from prison who invents a self-sharpening power drill that he attempts to sell. It’s part redemption story and part surreal social satire, wrapped up in a slick, Wes Anderson-style visual package. And it could very well be the next cult favorite (check out my preview here).

Doctor Who: Season 2 (Disney+)

Premieres: Friday, April 19

A new season of Doctor Who is officially in full swing — and, this time around, Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor crosses paths with new companion Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu), who gets herself kidnapped by a group of robots that think she’s their queen.

Season 2 of the new era (which is technically Season 15, depending on how you count your regenerations) continues showrunner Russell T Davies’ stylish, high-energy reboot, now backed by Disney+’s blockbuster budget. Expect wild aliens, time travel antics, and emotional storytelling that’ll sneak up and punch you in the heart — all with Gatwa’s electric performance at the center.