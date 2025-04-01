The best way I can think to describe the upcoming Apple TV+ series Government Cheese is that it’s what you’d get if Wes Anderson injected a dose of suburban absurdity into a fairy tale about the American dream.

The series, which hits Apple’s streamer on April 16, is a meticulously framed, vibrantly stylized spectacle with a touch of whimsy, and it stars the ever-charismatic David Oyelowo as a starry-eyed dreamer who’s just come home from prison. Set in the San Fernando Valley in 1969, Government Cheese (from creators and executive producers Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr) is a surrealist family drama that explores the highs and lows of reinvention, wrapped in a quirky, retro aesthetic that’s chock-a-block with Instagram-ready visuals.

At its core, Government Cheese is about a family trying to stitch itself back together — awkwardly, imperfectly, and with an unmistakable air of oddball charm. The story: When Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo) returns from prison, he’s expecting a tearful, heartfelt reunion. Instead, he finds that his wife Astoria, plus their two sons Einstein and Harrison, have built an unconventional life in his absence.

Rather than slipping neatly back into place, Hampton’s return sends their carefully balanced world spiraling into a hilarious, chaotic readjustment.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Apple’s description calls the show a “surrealist family comedy,” and the trailer more than delivers on that promise. It promises a series with meticulously crafted, retro-tinged visuals, deadpan delivery, and characters who move through life like they’re starring in a modern-day fable. The colors pop like a vintage postcard, the dialogue is delightfully offbeat (“I’m on the righteous path!” “… the what?”), and everything about this show just screams quirky in the best possible way.

And yet, Government Cheese isn’t just about the aesthetic. It taps into something deeper — the often messy, unpredictable journey of chasing success in America. The Chambers family embodies the classic “pick yourself up and try again” spirit, but with an off-kilter twist. They dream big, ignore the odds, and tackle life’s obstacles with a mix of sincerity and surrealism that makes for one captivating ride.

If you’re a fan of visually stunning, narratively rich comedies that blend heartfelt storytelling with a layer of absurdity, Government Cheese needs to be on your watchlist. It’s weird, it’s wonderful, and it might just be one of the most unique shows Apple TV+ has delivered yet.