The Apple TV+ shows you don’t want to miss in April

Spring is in the air, and Apple TV+ is rolling out a fresh batch of must-watch series in April that’ll keep you glued to your screen between all the unpredictable weather and weekend picnics. The month of April is bringing us three wildly different yet equally compelling shows from Apple’s streamer, so let’s dig in to see what’s coming and why you need to add these titles to your watchlist.

If you love dark, twisty, and morally questionable suburban drama, Your Friends and Neighbors is about to be your new obsession. This series, starring the always-watchable Jon Hamm, takes us behind the pristine facades of a seemingly perfect community, where secrets, betrayals, and unexpected alliances bubble to the surface. Think backyard barbecues with a side of scandal.

Amanda Peet and Jon Hamm in “Your Friends & Neighbors” on Apple TV+. Image source: Apple

Hamm plays a disgraced hedge fund manager who, instead of moving to a sad bachelor pad and taking up golf like a normal washed-up finance bro, decides to steal from his rich neighbors. Which is to say: Basically, Your Friends & Neighbors is Hamm in a one-man version of The Bling Ring. Here, Hamm is Andrew “Coop” Cooper, a former finance hotshot who gets divorced, fired, and then realizes that just because he lost his job doesn’t mean he has to lose his taste for the finer things.

Read more about the show, created by Jonathan Tropper (Banshee, Warrior), in our preview.

As for this next upcoming Apple TV+ release, it’s as if the iPhone maker asked the Coen brothers and Wes Anderson to put their heads together for an absurdist take on the American dream. Starring David Oyelowo, playing a family man who’s trying to rebuild his life after incarceration, Apple describes the show as “a surrealist family comedy set in 1969 San Fernando Valley that tells the story of the Chambers, a quirky family pursuing lofty and seemingly impossible dreams, beautifully unfettered by the realities of the world.

“When Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo) is released from prison, his long-awaited family reunion doesn’t go quite as he’d planned. During his absence, Hampton’s wife Astoria (Missick) and sons Einstein (Ellison) and Harrison (Di’Allo Winston) have formed an unconventional family unit, and Hampton’s return spins their world into chaos.”

Carême (April 30)

Finally, the simplest way to describe this third Apple TV+ release coming in April is Bridgerton meets The Bear meets Jason Bourne.

Carême is a French-language historical drama about the world’s first celebrity chef Antonin Carême, and it’s based on the book Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême, the First Celebrity Chef, by historian and playwright Ian Kelly. Long story short, Carême was a 19th-century culinary genius whose extravagant dishes turned dining into an art form. Lavish sets, intense kitchen drama, and mouthwatering food — this Apple TV+ promises a feast in every sense of the word.

Per the streamer, Carême ”follows the thrilling story of the world’s first celebrity chef, Antonin Carême (Voisin), who rose from humble beginnings in Paris to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon’s Europe. While he dreams only of becoming the most famous chef in the world, his talent and ambitions attract the attention of renowned and powerful politicians, who use him as a spy for France. Determined to escape poverty and fulfill his dream, Carême can choose revenge or he can have it all — women, wealth, fame — but at what cost?”

Why You Should Watch: If you loved The Gilded Age but wish there were more soufflés, this show is for you. Plus, Apple’s French-language content (like the underrated fashion drama La Maison) tends to be très magnifique.