Apple TV+ just dropped the first trailer for Your Friends & Neighbors, a new comedy starring Jon Hamm that has the potential to be your next streaming obsession — especially considering we’ll all be going through Severance withdrawal soon, with next week’s Season 2 finale just around the corner.

In the new Apple series, Hamm plays a disgraced hedge fund manager who, instead of moving to a sad bachelor pad and taking up golf like a normal washed-up finance bro, decides to steal from his rich neighbors instead (as one does!). Which is to say: Basically, Your Friends & Neighbors is Jon Hamm in a one-man version of The Bling Ring.

Hamm plays Andrew “Coop” Cooper, a former finance hotshot who gets divorced, fired, and then realizes that just because he lost his job doesn’t mean he has to lose his taste for the finer things. His solution? Helping himself to the treasures of the ultra-wealthy residents of Westmont Village. But, because this is a TV show and not just Oceans 11, things quickly spiral into a web of secrets, scandals, and at least one rich person dramatically dropping their champagne flute (probably).

Jon Hamm in “Your Friends & Neighbors.” Image source: Apple

The series, created by Jonathan Tropper (Banshee, Warrior), promises a mix of crime, drama, and dark comedy. And if Hamm’s recent run on Fargo is anything to go by, he’s about to give us another masterclass in charming scumbaggery. He’s also joined in the new series by a cast that includes Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, and Hoon Lee.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Your Friends & Neighbors premieres on April 11, with the first two episodes dropping right away. That means us Severance fans will soon have something new to sink their teeth into on Apple’s streamer — which, by the way, is so confident in the show that it’s already renewed it for a second season before the first episode has even aired.

Apple TV+, the OG Mad Man himself, and super-stylish larceny? I don’t know about you, but I’m in.