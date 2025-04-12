What we’re watching: The Top 10 TV shows this week, from The White Lotus to MobLand and more

If your watchlist is looking a little stale, or you’re simply in the mood for some new TV recommendations, Reelgood has just come through with the perfect excuse to binge something new. The site’s latest ranking of the top 10 biggest TV shows of the week offers a mix of returning favorites, under-the-radar gems, and even a few curveballs that we didn’t see coming.

The White Lotus is obviously still at the top of the whole thing, on the strength of this week’s devastating finale. Then there’s Prime Video’s The Bondsman, which stars Kevin Bacon and brings some John Wick energy with a paranormal twist, as well as TV shows like Dying for Sex (exactly what it sounds like) and Daredevil: Born Again, which proves that you can’t keep a good vigilante down.

Whether you’re into moody dramas, scandalous true stories, or slick superhero comebacks, this week’s list is absolutely stacked. Some of these titles might not even be on your radar yet, but I suspect they will be soon.

Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, and Carrie Coon in “The White Lotus.” Image source: Fabio Lovino/HBO

The new Reelgood chart, which you can check out below, covers the seven-day period that ended on April 9, and it’s based on Reelgood monitoring millions of viewing decisions each month across every major TV platform in the US, from Apple TV+ to HBO, Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+. Now, let’s take a closer look at what Reelgood says are all the streaming TV series making the most waves right now.

1. The White Lotus (HBO/Max). The White Lotus is a sharp, darkly comedic drama that unpacks the secrets and tensions of wealthy guests and weary staff at a fictional luxury resort. HBO said this week’s Season 3 finale attracted 6.2 million US cross-platform viewers, marking the third consecutive week of record-breaking highs for the series.

2. The Bondsman (Prime Video). In this series about the supernatural, from showrunner Erik Oleson, Kevin Bacon plays Hub Halloran, a seasoned bounty hunter who meets an untimely demise — only to be resurrected by the Devil himself. His new mission is to track down escaped demons and drag them back to hell.

3. MobLand (Paramount+). This new gangster drama follows the power struggles between warring London crime families, the Harrigans and the Stevensons. Tom Hardy stars as Harry Da Souza, the street-smart fixer caught in the crossfire, while Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren play the formidable patriarch and matriarch of the Harrigan clam.

4. Dying for Sex (FX/Hulu). FX’s Dying for Sex is a darkly funny and poignant drama about a woman diagnosed with terminal cancer who leaves her unhappy marriage and embarks on a journey of sexual exploration. Through raw, emotional conversations with her best friend, she confronts life, death, and desire with unflinching honesty.

5. The Pitt (Max). ER doctors and nurses are confronted with health care crises, personal stories, and workplace politics in this medical drama from the creative team behind NBC’s ER, each episode of which unfolds in real time. One of the best TV shows of the year.

6. Adolescence (Netflix). This four-episode British crime drama, one of the biggest shows in the world right now, follows the harrowing story of 13-year-old boy arrested for the murder of a female classmate, in which each episode is filmed in one long, unbroken cut. One of the best Netflix TV releases in a very long time — and, good news: Early talks are reportedly under way about a second season.

7. The Studio (Apple TV+). The Studio is a new Apple TV+ drama from Seth Rogen that takes a satirical look at the inner workings of a major Hollywood movie studio. Blending humor and industry drama, the series explores the chaos, egos, and power struggles behind the scenes as executives and creatives clash to get films made (check out our review here).

8. Daredevil: Born Again (Disney+). This reboot of the Marvel series brings back Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin in a new story that explores their ongoing battle in a grittier, more grounded MCU setting.

9. 1923 (Paramount+). One of several Paramount+ shows that comprise the Sheridanverse, 1923 follows Jacob and Cara Dutton as they fight to protect their ranch during a turbulent era of war, Prohibition, and economic collapse. Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, it’s a gripping Yellowstone prequel packed with epic frontier drama.

10. The Residence (Netflix). The Residence is a murder mystery from Shondaland that unfolds inside the White House, where a dead body, a scandalous crime, and a cast of eccentric suspects shake up the nation’s most famous address.