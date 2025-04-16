This Prime Video hit about a tough-as-nails drifter is crushing its streaming competition

Jack Reacher doesn’t need backup, or a lot of words. He strolls into town, clocks the bad guys in record time, and disappears before you can even thank him. And now, he’s done the same to the streaming charts.

According to Nielsen, Prime Video‘s Reacher was the most-watched streaming series in March 2025, racking up a jaw-dropping 6.6 billion minutes viewed. That’s billion, with a “B.” Not bad for a guy who mostly just wants to be left alone, eat some diner pie, and punch corrupt people through walls.

Based on the bestselling books by Lee Child, Reacher follows the titular character, a former military police officer turned drifter, as he wanders from town to town, inevitably getting tangled up in criminal conspiracies he’s uniquely qualified to smash. The show stars Alan Ritchson as the hulking, hyper-capable hero, and fans love how much it sticks to the DNA of the books: Big action, smart mysteries, and a lead who’s part Sherlock, part sledgehammer.

This isn’t the first time Reacher has topped the charts, either. Season 1 was a surprise hit, and Season 2 doubled down with a gripping new storyline adapted from Bad Luck and Trouble, one of the more fan-favorite entries in the book series. This time around, Reacher sets out to infiltrate a powerful crime syndicate to rescue a missing federal agent.

So why is Reacher doing so well? I’d argue that it’s part old-school action throwback, part procedural comfort food. There’s no multiverse, no time travel, no confusing timelines to decipher — just a big guy, a good mystery, and a strong sense of justice. At a time when TV can feel overwhelmingly complicated, Reacher is refreshingly straightforward. You know exactly who the bad guys are, and you know they’re about to have a very bad day.

With numbers like this, it’s safe to say Prime Video has found its franchise tough guy. And viewers? Clearly, they can’t get enough.