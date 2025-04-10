3 new seasons of returning TV series with 100% critics’ scores

Every so often, a TV season lands with such confidence and craft that critics are practically unanimous in their praise. This spring, three standout TV series are returning with fresh seasons — and all of them are sitting pretty with a rare 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, no easy feat, especially for long-running shows with devoted fanbases and high expectations.

Whether you’re in the mood for dystopian drama, razor-sharp comedy, or sci-fi adventure, this trio has you covered. Here’s why all three shows are still killing it—and why you’ll want to tune in immediately.

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 6 (now streaming, Hulu)

The Handmaid’s Tale, adapted from Margaret Atwood’s bleak, dystopian novel, tells the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead — a totalitarian society in the former United States. It stars Elisabeth Moss as one of the last remaining fertile women known as a Handmaid. In the sixth and final season of the hit series, Hulu explains, “June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead.

“Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead, while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.”

Hacks: Season 4 (now streaming, Max)

One of the best series currently on TV, this hit Max series follows Deborah Vance, a legendary comedian played by Jean Smart, and her young, sharp-tongued writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) as they navigate the unpredictable world of stand-up comedy and personal reinvention.

Season 4 of Hacks will explore new challenges in their professional and personal lives, including the tensions that come with Deborah and Ava working to get their late night show off the ground. Expect more razor-sharp dialogue, hilarious industry satire, and an emotional undercurrent that deepens the bond between its leads while revealing the cost of ambition in a cutthroat industry.

Doctor Who: Season 2 (April 12, Disney+)

The Doctor is back — and this time, the universe better buckle up. With new worlds, old enemies, and more timey-wimey chaos than ever, Season 2 promises a wild, heart-thumping ride through space and time, with Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor this time around crossing paths with new companion Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu), who gets kidnapped by a group of robots that think she’s their queen.

Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies told the BBC: “They are flung into outer space, and for all sorts of mysterious reasons that will be revealed as the series goes on, he can’t get her home.”