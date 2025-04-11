Microsoft is finally ready to roll out its controversial Recall feature

Last year, Microsoft announced one of its most interesting and controversial features in years: Recall. This Windows 11 function was supposed to help you remember everything you were doing on your PC in the past by consistently screenshotting your activity. However, even though the company said it didn’t access user data and would remain safe and private, users raised many privacy concerns, leading to the recall of the Recall feature a month later.

At the time, the company said: “We are adjusting the release model for Recall to leverage the expertise of the Windows Insider community to ensure the experience meets our high standards for quality and security. This decision is rooted in our commitment to providing a trusted, secure, and robust experience for all customers and to seek additional feedback prior to making the feature available to all Copilot Plus PC users.”

In November, the company released a preview of this function to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel for specific Copilot Plus PCs. A few months later, it has now announced a gradual rollout of Recall for Windows Insiders users with Windows 11.

Here’s how it describes it: “You work across so many apps, sites, and documents it can be hard to remember where you saw something you want to get back to. Recall (preview)* saves you time by offering an entirely new way to search for things you’ve seen or done on your PC securely. With the AI capabilities of Copilot+ PCs, it’s now possible to quickly find and get back to any app, website, image, or document just by describing its content. To use Recall, you will need to opt-in to saving snapshots, which are images of your activity, and enroll in Windows Hello to confirm your presence so only you can access your snapshots.”

Microsoft says the Recall feature will start to roll out with Windows 11 Build 26100.3902. After almost a year of delay, it might soon be ready to make this function available to all Windows 11 Copilot Plus PCs.

BGR will let you know as the company makes it available to all.