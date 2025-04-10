Code in latest Android Auto update hints at smart glasses integration

Android Auto may soon extend beyond your car’s dashboard. Hidden code in the latest Android Auto 14.2 beta hints that Google is laying the groundwork for smart glasses support—a possible preview of its broader vision for Android XR and immersive, in-car tech.

While the update doesn’t include any new visual changes for users, a teardown of the app by 9to5Google reveals some notable behind-the-scenes developments. These include tweaks to how Google refers to cars (replacing “car” with “vehicle”) and continued progress on Assistant personalization, such as letting users set a default music provider.

But what really stands out is a new reference to “Glasses.” In version 14.2, developers found new system strings related to “Glasses,” including a setting labeled “Glasses” and a prompt that reads, “Start navigation to launch Glasses.” The wording is ambiguous in English, but a breakdown of the Hindi version of the same code string by Android Authority clarifies things a little: “To view navigation on smart glasses, start navigation.”

That gives us our clearest clue yet — Google appears to be working on a way to integrate smart glasses into Android Auto’s navigation features. If true, this could allow users to view real-time directions or driving prompts through their glasses, offering a new layer of hands-free interactivity.

The timing isn’t random. Just days ago, Google quietly showcased its Android XR smart glasses prototype at a developer event, reinforcing the idea that its wearable platform is inching closer to release. And back in December, Google showed off Gemini on a pair of smart glasses.

If Android Auto is already building hooks for XR integration, smart glasses could be part of Google’s future driving experience. It’s a change that makes sense. Android Auto is all about reducing driver distraction while keeping them connected, and smart glasses could deliver contextual info at a glance, without requiring dashboard taps or voice prompts.

For now, there’s no official confirmation or release timeline. But if you’re watching the slow but steady rise of Google’s wearable efforts, the latest beta is a strong signal that Android Auto could soon sport full smart glasses integration.