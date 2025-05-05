Your first hands-on look at the new Beats Pill colors

A week ago, Beats debuted its new Beats Pill Navy Blue and Blush Pink colors. While the original speakers were released last June, the company quickly introduced special-edition Light Gray and Dark Gray versions in a continuous collaboration with Kim Kardashian.

Now, the company has released new Beats Pill colors that are sold exclusively at Walmart and Target. The Navy Blue option is available at Walmart, while the Blush Pink can be found at Target.

Beats has released these new Pill colors ahead of summer, and BGR got them for a hands-on. Currently, the company offers Matte Black, Champagne Gold, and Statement Red options on its website. However, Americans can have an exclusive summer with the new Navy Blue and Blush Pink versions.

These speakers resemble the original model’s form factor while featuring new, premium materials, including a metal grill and silicone overmolding. They include soft-touch buttons for easy usability and a 20-degree upgraded tilt for better on-axis sound projection while minimizing reflected sound.

Hands-on impressions

Beats has sent BGR its two new colors. While the Blush Pink might become a fan favorite, as it is very light pink, the Navy Blue option perfectly matches the new Beats Cables colors (I knew Beats was planning a Navy Blue Beats Pill!).

While they offered all the same features from the original release, this is a strategy from the company to keep generating buzz on its products and please the most consumers.

The Beats Pill is lighter than its Pill+ predecessor and can be held by the lanyard. This speaker has an improved woofer system with “more powerful, louder bass output,” which is also more precise and has lower total harmonic distortion than the previous generation.

In numbers, the company says that the Beats Pill offers 53% more piston area than the dual circular woofers on Pill+. Coupled with an increased magnet grade (N50H) and more energy capability, the Pill’s woofer enables a 28% stronger motor force. It is capable of 90% more air volume displacement when compared to the dual-woofer system in Pill+. It also has a new tweeter design and support for lossless audio via USB-C with a max sample rate of 48 kHz/ 24-bit.

Beats also says it has improved its Pill with three new features:

Noise-learning algorithm: It uses machine learning and Beats’ proprietary noise-learning algorithm to help suppress unwanted noise around the speaker.

It uses machine learning and Beats’ proprietary noise-learning algorithm to help suppress unwanted noise around the speaker. Two-way, intelligent communication: The new Beats Pill enables a full duplex, aided by the noise-learning algorithm, so both sides can intelligently converse with each other. At the same time, the speaker suppresses unwanted ambient noise.

The new Beats Pill enables a full duplex, aided by the noise-learning algorithm, so both sides can intelligently converse with each other. At the same time, the speaker suppresses unwanted ambient noise. Voice assistant ready: You can double-tap the Power Button to activate Siri, Google Assistant, or other voice assistants on your device.

While you can only get one Beats Pill, I recommend you get a pair. I’ve been using the original colors, and every time I bring them to a party, I’m impressed with the sound quality, the stability of the connection, and how great the sound spreads through the ambient, even with more than 20 people in the ambient.

From Brazilian funk to old pop/rock songs and bossa nova, Beats Pill shines through the genres and becomes the party’s soul. It also features IP67, making it perfect for pool and beach parties, while lasting for the entire day.

Regarding the new options, I like the new Blush Pink option better. There’s something about matching them with the Pink Beats Pill case (even though you can do the same with the Navy Blue option).

What I like most about these new colors is that they match previously released Beats products (including cases and cables). However, be aware that these new models still come with a regular black USB-C cable. There is no Beats cable for your Beats product yet.

Wrap up

Beats Pill costs $149.99. As mentioned above, the Navy Blue option is available at Walmart, while the Blush Pink can be found at Target. The other colors are available on Apple’s website, Beats’ website, Amazon, and other marketplaces.