Google launches new AI-powered scam detection on Android

As scammers become more sophisticated, Google is stepping up its efforts to keep Android users safe. The company recently announced two new AI-powered scam detection tools, which will be available through Google Messages and Phone by Google.

The new tools will offer real-time protection against conversational scams. Unlike traditional spam filters, these tools go beyond blocking suspicious numbers before a conversation starts—they actively monitor ongoing interactions and provide live warnings if fraud is detected.

Text message scams have evolved quite a bit over the years, with fraudsters using social engineering tactics to trick victims over time. In response, Google Messages will now include Scam Detection, which uses on-device AI to analyze SMS, MMS, and RCS messages for fraudulent patterns.

When a suspicious message is detected, users receive an alert and can block or report the sender. Since Scam Detection processes messages entirely on-device, Google says user privacy remains protected, and the company does not store or have access to conversation data.

This feature is enabled by default for non-contacts and is currently rolling out in English to users in the U.S., U.K., and Canada, with expansion to more countries planned in the future. On top of these new safety features, Google is also rolling out Gemini live video and screen sharing to Android devices this month.

Phone scams are also becoming more challenging to detect, with fraudsters using spoofed numbers and fake identities to manipulate victims. To combat this, Scam Detection in Phone by Google uses Google AI to analyze conversations in real-time, identifying common scam tactics such as fake prize winnings, IRS threats, or fraudulent tech support claims.

If the AI detects potential fraud, the phone issues audio, haptic (vibration), and on-screen warnings. For example, if a caller requests payment through gift cards—a common scam tactic—users will see an alert advising caution.

Scam Detection for calls is built into Pixel 9 and newer devices and processes everything on-device, ensuring no audio is stored or sent to Google. Unlike messaging protection, call Scam Detection is not turned on by default, so you’ll need to enable it yourself.