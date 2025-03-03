Gemini Live video and screen sharing will roll out to Android this month

Google is showcasing Gemini Live video and screen sharing at MWC 2025 this week, with plans to roll out the Project Astra-powered capabilities to Android phones later this month. Google shared the news in an announcement on its blog, along with two videos showcasing the different features you can use as part of its Gemini Live update. Once the update rolls out, you’ll see a new “Share screen with Live” button just above the Ask Gemini text field in the Gemini app on Android.

Tapping the share screen button will activate a new phone call-style notification that you can interact with during the process. You can then ask Gemini questions about what is on your screen and have full-on conversations with Google’s AI.

The other major update will include a new video shortcut next to the new screen share button. Upon tapping it, your camera will activate, and a live feed to Gemini will begin. This will allow you to ask questions about what you see and have back-and-forth conversations with Gemini AI.

Google has been teasing these Gemini Live capabilities since I/O 2024, and it first detailed these features back in December as part of Gemini 2.0, with a preview available as part of the Samsung Galaxy S25’s launch back in January. Google says the feature will roll out to Gemini Advanced subscribers as part of the Google One AI Premium plan.

While Google hasn’t said precisely when “later this month” will be, Android users should expect the update to hit the Gemini app sometime in March, so make sure to keep it updated.