Gemini Live AI may soon be able to see and chat about your files

Like ChatGPT, Google Gemini lets you upload all sorts of files you might want the AI to analyze. It’s part of the multimodality support available from these large language models. You can interact with AI with text and voice and use files in your prompts.

On that note, Google Gemini also has its equivalent for ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode. It’s called Gemini Live and works like Advanced Voice Mode. The AI sounds a lot like a human during voice chats, making interacting with the AI easier than writing text prompts. The feature is even more convenient when using the mobile app.

In the future, the Google Gemini app might direct you to a Gemini Live session as soon as it detects that files have been attached to a chat. The feature isn’t out yet, but it might be available soon to Gemini users. Traces of it were just discovered in the code o a beta version of the Google app for Android.

According to Android Authority, version 15.45.33.ve.arm64 beta of the Google app contains text strings that indicate Gemini Live might soon be ready to talk to you about your files.

Apparently, the app will know that you’re uploading a file. It’ll suggest that you issuse your prompts to Gemini Live. It might show things like “Open Live,” “Talk about attachment,” or “Open Live with attachment.”

The feature isn’t functional in the app, and you can’t trigger Live with file uploads even if you’re on this beta version. However, it sure looks like Google is getting ready to roll out Gemini Live support for file uploads.

That’s definitely the kind of feature we’ll want from multimodal AIs that can support features like Advanced Voice Mode. I predominantly use ChatGPT for my AI chatbot needs, and that’s where I upload files I need the AI to work on for me.

Usually, I issue text prompts for the files I upload, instructing ChatGPT what to do with them. A chat conversation might follow, as I might have additional questions or requirements.

The ability to do all that by voice should further improve these interactions. Rather than typing prompts, I’d talk to ChatGPT, and Advanced Voice Mode would just reply in its human-like conversational tone. The feature would be even more useful in the mobile version of the app, where talking to the AI is easier than typing.

You don’t need the app to automatically trigger the voice mode when uploading files. But Google is still on the right track here. If you are going to interact by voice with the AI about those attachments, why not have the option to do it right from the start?

Maybe the ChatGPT mobile apps need a similar feature for file uploads that happen on mobile devices.

Separately, I’ll remind you that Google has also soft-launched a standalone Gemini app for iPhone. The app is in testing in some markets, complete with Gemini Live support. Once it’s widely available, the iPhone app will likely offer the same features as the Google app for Android. That should include this newly discovered ability to start voice chats when uploading files.