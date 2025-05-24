Where to get a Nintendo Switch 2 at launch without a preorder

Trying to get a Nintendo Switch 2 preorder on April 24th was torture. Every store with preorders struggled to handle the load, issuing error messages, emptying shopping carts, and even failing to start on time. Thankfully, it looks like there will still be plenty of opportunities to buy a Switch 2 on launch day, even if you weren’t able to preorder.

Earlier this month, we shared that Best Buy would have additional Switch 2 stock at its midnight launch, but that was just the tip of the iceberg. Many major retailers plan to have extra consoles available on June 5th, even some that didn’t offer preorders. We’ve rounded up everything we know about the Switch 2 launch day supply below.

Where to get a Switch 2 on launch day

Amazon’s logo on a dark background. Image source: Amazon

We still have no idea what’s going on with Amazon. Nintendo and Amazon US seemingly had a falling out in recent years (as reported by GameSpot), so there hasn’t been any news about the retailer’s plans for the Switch 2 — if there even are any.

It’s certainly worth keeping an eye out on June 5th to see if any third parties list the Switch 2 for sale, or to see if Nintendo and Amazon squash whatever beef they have, but we’re not holding our breath. This should probably be your last resort.

Best Buy store sign. Image source: Best Buy

Best Buy is hosting a midnight launch at many of its brick-and-mortar stores at 12:01 a.m. ET on June 5th, and the retailer plans to have “limited inventory of systems, games and accessories for in-store purchase.” There is no telling how many consoles each store will have, so if you want to ensure you get one, it might be worth lining up early.

Costco storefront. Image source: Costco

Costco did not offer Switch 2 preorders, but the warehouse club does plan to have consoles in stock on launch day. In fact, Costco’s offering a fairly compelling deal by including 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass with its Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for $524.99 (via Wario64). That’s $25 more than what the bundle costs at most US retailers, but you’re also getting a $25 discount on the Switch Online subscription.

There will presumably be stock available online at Costco.com, but if you live near a Costco and have a membership, you could also try lining up on the morning of June 5th.

GameStop store signage. Image source: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

In a post on X, GameStop revealed that “additional Switch 2 units will be available in-store and online at launch while supplies last.” The retailer then added that it will host launch events at its stores starting at 3 p.m. local time on June 4th, with Switch 2 pickups slated to begin the same day at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET.

YouTuber Jake Randall followed up with the retailer about this announcement and learned that those who attend the 3 p.m. launch events will be paying in full for a Switch 2 console from the launch day stock and picking it up from the same store later that night. If you don’t want to visit your GameStop the same night for pickup, skip this one. On the other hand, if this is your plan, be sure to reach out to your closest GameStop to make sure they’re participating.

Staples storefront. Image source: Staples

The office supply retailer Staples will apparently have Switch 2 consoles for sale on launch day. According to a Reddit post, 349 Staples locations will receive Switch 2 systems and accessories on June 5th. It’s definitely worth reaching out to your closest Staples store to see if it’s receiving an allocation so you can snag one at launch.

Target store and shopping cart. Image source: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Once again, stock tracker Jake Randall is on the case and reports that Target will have Switch 2 consoles available in-store on June 5th. There is no midnight launch event, so you’ll just need to show up when your Target opens that Thursday. If you’d rather try your luck online, there should be more consoles in stock online on June 6th.

Walmart sign. Image source: Walmart Inc.

Other than Amazon, Walmart is the biggest mystery for Switch 2 launch day, but Jake Randall claims there will be limited stock available in-store at open on June 5th. He notes that it’s also worth checking the website at midnight ET just in case.