Here are all the Switch games getting free Switch 2 upgrades

There’s been a great deal of discourse about how expensive the Switch 2 era is shaping up to be, from the price of new games to the paid upgrades for old games to the console itself. That’s likely to be a point of contention throughout the rest of the year, but the good news is that plenty of popular Switch 1 games are also getting free updates to bring them up to speed for the next generation. This week, Nintendo shared more details about those updates.

So far, Nintendo has revealed 12 Switch 1 games that will receive free updates “to enhance the gameplay experience on the Nintendo Switch 2.” Most of the updates include enhanced visuals, but some also add other enhancements and GameShare support.

Free Switch 2 upgrades for Switch games

ARMS

ARMS for Nintendo Switch. Image source: Nintendo

Update available: June 5, 2025

Switch 2 updates for the fighting game ARMS include improved image quality, a smoother frame rate (even when playing with 3 or more players), and HDR support.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain for Nintendo Switch. Image source: Nintendo

Update available: June 5, 2025

If you play the puzzle game Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain on a Switch 2, up to four people can play in party mode, and you can share locally or online via GameChat.

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker on Nintendo Switch. Image source: Nintendo

Update available: June 5, 2025

The delightful 2018 puzzle-platformer Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is not only getting a visual upgrade on the Switch 2, with improved image quality and HDR support, but you can also share it locally or online via GameChat and play all of the courses with a friend.

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics on Nintendo Switch. Image source: Nintendo

Update available: June 5, 2025

On your Switch 2, you can play 34 of the 51 classic tabletop games with up to four people, and you can also share the games locally or online via GameChat.

Game Builder Garage

Game Builder Garage for Nintendo Switch. Image source: Nintendo

Update available: June 5, 2025

If you decide to play Game Builder Garage on the Nintendo Switch 2, you’ll get improved image quality and support for Joy-Con 2 mouse controls.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe on Nintendo Switch. Image source: Nintendo

Update available: June 5, 2025

One of the best 2D platformers for the Nintendo Switch is getting improved image quality, optimized for the Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs.

Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet

Pokémon Scarlet on Nintendo Switch. Image source: Game Freak

Update available: June 5, 2025

The open-world Pokémon games built from the ground up for the Switch 1 will feature improved image quality as well as a smoother frame rate on Switch 2.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for Nintendo Switch. Image source: Nintendo

Update available: June 5, 2025

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury has the most upgrades of any title, with improved image quality and frame rate, HDR support (only for Bowser’s Fury), and GameShare support, allowing up to four people to play the main game together and two to play Bowser’s Fury, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Bowser Jr.

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch. Image source: Nintendo

Update available: June 5, 2025

We’re anxiously awaiting news about a new 3D Mario game, but in the meantime, Super Mario Odyssey on Nintendo Switch 2 will get improved image quality, HDR support, plus GameShare support, as one player controls Mario and the other controls Cappy.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom for Nintendo Switch. Image source: Nintendo

Update available: June 5, 2025

The latest original top-down Legend of Zelda game is getting improved image quality and HDR support when played on Nintendo Switch 2.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening on Nintendo Switch. Image source: Nintendo

Update available: June 5, 2025

Nintendo’s high-definition remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for Switch will also receive improved image quality and HDR support.

Those are all the first-party Nintendo Switch games confirmed to receive free Switch 2 upgrades at launch. When and if other publishers begin sharing details about free updates for their Switch games, we’ll be sure to add them to the list above.