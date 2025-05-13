This is your best chance to get a Switch 2 at launch if you didn’t preorder

Trying to successfully lock in a Nintendo Switch 2 preorder back in April was a living nightmare, but even if you weren’t able to secure a preorder, there is still a chance you could grab the new console on release day. Best Buy notified us that, in addition to hosting midnight launch events at its stores to fulfill preorders, most stores will also have “limited inventory of systems, games and accessories for in-store purchase.”

Best Buy reached out on Tuesday to let us know that the stores will have consoles available for walk-in customers at 12:01 a.m. ET on June 5th. Lines will probably form, so if you want to walk out with a Switch 2, showing up early wouldn’t be a bad idea.

If you want to find out whether or not your local Best Buy store is hosting a midnight launch, be sure to check the store locator on Best Buy’s Nintendo landing page.

Best Buy also notes that customers will have a chance to receive “a Nintendo collectible” if they attend the midnight launch. We have no idea what the collectible will be yet, but the retailer says that it will share more details ahead of the June 5th launch.

It’s nice to know that Best Buy will have stock available as a last resort, but if you’re determined to get a Switch 2 on launch day, be sure to keep checking for restocks. A number of people were able to preorder at Walmart in the days following April 24th, and we’re hoping that another wave of preorders will go live in the weeks ahead.