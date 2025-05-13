Nintendo Switch 2 adds two great features the Switch was missing

Modern conveniences aren’t often a top priority for Nintendo, but a few vital features that have become commonplace on portable devices in recent years are making their way to Switch 2. In a new post on its Nintendo Today! app, Nintendo shared a video showcasing two new features for the Switch 2 that weren’t available on the original Switch.

The focus of the post is on a new battery charging setting that allows users to stop charging at around 90% in order to preserve the long-term life of the battery.

“The Nintendo Switch 2 system stops charging when it reaches about 90% remaining battery,” the company explains in a short news post on its app about the feature. “Pausing the charge at around 90% reduces deterioration to the battery. If “Stop Charging Around 90%” is turned on, the charging speed will slow down around 90%.”

This is a feature you can find on most smartphones and tablets nowadays, one that can have a significant impact on the lifespan of the lithium-ion battery. If you rarely plan to take the Switch 2 out of the house, turning this feature on is a no-brainer.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

In addition to the battery charging setting, the video in the app sneakily unveiled a new security feature for the console. With the new System Lock setting, you can set a PIN code that needs to be entered to wake the system up from sleep mode. This is a perfect way to ensure that any mischievous individuals in your house don’t open the console and delete all of your save files. It’s also a useful safeguard in case your console is misplaced or stolen.

The new System Lock setting on Nintendo Switch 2. Image source: Nintendo

These quality-of-life features help to bring the Switch 2 up to speed with other portable devices and hopefully increase the shelf life of the console in the process.