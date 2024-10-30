M4 MacBook Pro announced with Apple’s craziest laptop specs ever

After unveiling the M4 iMac and the all-new Mac mini, Apple is now introducing its new M4 MacBook Pro. Apple’s best laptop comes in 14-inch and 16-inch options. While the smaller model can be configured with the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max processors, the larger version only supports the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips.

As previously rumored, all new MacBook Pro models start with 16GB of RAM. With the M4, the MacBook delivers up to 1.8x faster CPU performance and 2.2x faster GPU performance over the M1 model. The M4 Pro can be configured with up to 14 cores, including 10 performance cores and four efficiency cores; the M4 Pro also provides multithreaded performance. With up to 20 cores, the M4 Pro GPU is up to twice as powerful as the GPU in M4, and both chips bring hardware-accelerated ray tracing to the MacBook Pro.

The new M4 Max chip brings up to a 16-core CPU, up to a 40-core GPU, over half a terabyte per second of unified memory bandwidth, and a Neural Engine that is over 3x faster than M1 Max, allowing on-device AI models to run faster than ever.

With M4 Max, the MacBook Pro delivers up to 3.5x the performance of M1 Max, ripping through heavy creative workloads like visual effects, 3D animation, and film scoring. It also supports up to 128GB of unified memory, so developers can easily interact with LLMs that have nearly 200 billion parameters. Apple says that with the Media Engine in M4 Max, which features two ProRes accelerators, MacBook Pro performance is great even when taking 4K120 fps ProRes video captured with the new iPhone 16 Pro and editing it in Final Cut Pro.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The new M4 MacBook Pro features an all-new nano-texture display that reduces glare and distractions from reflections. It can also show SDR content at up to 1,000 nits and display HDR content at up to 1,6000 nits of peak brightness. Just like the new iMac, this MacBook also includes a 12MP Center Stage camera that delivers enhanced video quality in challenging lighting conditions.

Apple kept Thunderbolt 4 ports for the base model but added Thunderbolt 5 Ports with M4 Pro and M4 Max options. All MacBook Pro models feature an HDMI port that supports up to 8K resolution, an SDXC card slot, a MagSafe 3 port for charging, and a headphone jack, along with support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The new MacBook Pro starts at $1,599 for the 14-inch version with the M4 chip, $1,999 for the M4 Pro model, and $2,499 for the 16-inch version with the M4 Pro processor. They are available in both Silver and Space Black. General sales begin next Friday, November 8.