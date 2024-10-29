9 new M4 Mac mini features: Everything you need to know

Apple just unveiled its new M4 Mac mini. The 2024 model brings a top-to-bottom redesign with several new features and tweaks. Here, we’ll cover nine new M4 Mac mini features you need to know about before this computer is released next week.

All-new design: In a five-by-five-inch box, the Mac mini is less than half the size of the previous generation. It also weighs around 1.5 pounds. Apple says it has an innovative thermal architecture to avoid overheating.

New power button: Apple placed the power button of the Mac mini on the bottom of this device.

M4 chip: With M4, Mac mini delivers up to 1.8x faster CPU performance and 2.2x faster GPU performance over the M1 model.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

M4 Pro: This brand-new chip can be configured with up to 14 cores, including 10 performance cores and four efficiency cores; M4 Pro also provides multithreaded performance. With up to 20 cores, the M4 Pro GPU is up to twice as powerful as the GPU in M4, and both chips bring hardware-accelerated ray tracing to the Mac mini.

Image source: Apple Inc.

Memory: The M4 Mac mini starts with 16GB of RAM. Previously, Apple offered an 8 GB version. There are also options with 24GB, 32GB, and 64GB.

Multiple monitors support: With the M4 Pro chip, it supports up to three displays with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz, up to two displays with one at 6K resolution at 60Hz and one with up to 8K resolution at 60Hz or 4K resolution at 230Hz.

Thunderbolt 5 ports: For the M4 Pro Mac mini, Apple updated the back ports with Thunderbolt 5 support over Thunderbolt 4 of the previous generation.

More ports than ever: Apple offers two USB-C ports on the front of the Mac mini. On the back, it has a Gigabit Ethernet port, HDMI, DisplayPort, and three Thunderbolt 4 or 5 depending on the chip.

Carbon neutral: Apple says this is the first carbon-neutral Mac, as the company aims to eliminate all its pollutants by 2030.