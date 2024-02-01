Tim Cook pulls back the curtain on Vision Pro and Apple’s future

With Apple Vision Pro sales starting this Friday, the company’s CEO Tim Cook gave an interview for Vanity Fair, where we first see him wearing Apple’s spatial computer. While the story is more about whether Apple Vision Pro will succeed, according to movie directors and Wall Street analysts, the magazine gives a few interesting quotes from the man himself.

“I’ve known for years we would get here. I didn’t know when, but I knew we would arrive here,” Apple’s CEO Tim Cook tells Vanity Fair’s Nick Bilton in his California office about Apple Vision Pro.

This device, which is Apple’s first new product category in ten years, is surrounded by mystery and apprehension as it doesn’t seem to be as easy to sell as the Apple Watch a decade ago. With a starting price of $3,499 and limited sales to the United States, it’s also difficult to expect strong sales when fewer people can afford it.

Announced during the WWDC 2023 keynote, what sets Apple Vision Pro apart is the premium materials and Apple’s ecosystem, which no other company can match. During these past few months, the company has been teasing this spatial computer as an entertainment, productivity, and gaming hub.

“You can actually lay on your sofa and put the displays on your ceiling if you wish. I watched the third season of [Ted] Lasso on my ceiling, and it was unbelievable,” said Tim Cook.

One of the perks of Apple Vision Pro is that it offers something like a 4K TV resolution for each eye in addition to Spatial Audio, which makes everything more immersive. It’s also possible to have a 100-feet imaginary display to watch your favorite Apple TV+ (Max, Disney, and Paramount) shows as well.

While discussing Apple Vision Pro, Tim Cook is questioned about the tech future and what Apple is doing to shape it. The company’s CEO gives a vague but yet nice answer for that:

“What we do is we get really excited about something, and then we start pulling the string and see where it takes us,” Cook told Vanity Fair. “And yes, we’ve got things on the road maps and so forth, and yes, we have a definitive point of view. But a lot of it is also the exploration and figuring out.” He concluded, “Sometimes the dots connect. And they lead you to someplace that you didn’t expect.”

You can read Vanity Fair’s full interview here.