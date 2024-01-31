6 reasons to buy an Apple Vision Pro

With Apple Vision Pro sales starting February 2, US customers can finally get their hands on Apple’s first entry into a fresh product category in almost a decade. While I have mentioned 10 reasons not to buy this spatial computer, there are also plenty of good reasons to get on board, especially if you like being an early adopter. Here are six key reasons to buy an Apple Vision Pro.

Best-in-class tracking: Journalists who have tried Apple Vision Pro were stunned by this device’s tracking capabilities. Although it might fail every now and then, no other AR/VR headset compares to this one.

Beautiful display: Apple Vision Pro offers micro-OLED technology to pack 23 million pixels into two displays, which is more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye. No other headset delivers this level of quality and fidelity.

Doesn’t require controllers: While other headsets require a Wii-like controller, Apple Vision Pro uses your hand gestures and your eyes to help you navigate through the system.

Can improve productivity with a Mac: If you have a Mac, you can connect the spatial computer to it, so you can use a wider display and improve your workflow by having iOS, iPadOS, and visionOS floating all around your new Mac screen.

Best private cinema: With Apple Vision Pro, you can watch movies and TV shows from Apple TV+, Disney+, Max, and other services on a screen that feels 100 feet wide with support for HDR content. Within the Apple TV app, users can access over 150 3D titles with incredible depth wherever they are. Vision Pro also introduces Apple Immersive Video, a new entertainment format that puts users in action with 180-degree, three-dimensional 8K recordings captured with Spatial Audio. Users can also enjoy new interactive experiences like Encounter Dinosaurs.

Apple’s vision of the future: Finally, if you’re considering buying this product, you want to be one of the first to try Apple’s vision of the future. The company’s ultimate goal is to create an AR glass, but while the technology is not there yet, you’ll be able to see this device improve by software and, eventually, by hardware. The last time we had that was with the Apple Watch – which is an outstanding success.