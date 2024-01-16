Apple Vision Pro launches on February 2. One of the pillars of this new spatial computer device is entertainment. Apple says users will have ultra-high-resolution displays that deliver more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye, with a screen that feels 100 feet wide with support for HDR content.

With that, it’s only natural that customers of this $3,499 device are looking for the best streaming apps for Apple Vision Pro. Fortunately, we have the answer to what apps to choose and what to watch.

The three best streaming apps for Apple Vision Pro

Image source: Apple Inc.

There are many streaming services available for iOS and tvOS – and users will be able to take advantage of Apple Vision Pro starting in February. Still, for now, only three of them will offer the best streaming experience on this spatial computer.

Apple TV app: Apple’s own solution, the TV app, offers Apple TV+ content and movies from the iTunes Store. With Apple TV+, users can watch immersive films, series, and sports at no additional cost, while the iTunes Store offers up to 150 3D movies, including Avatar: The Way of Water, Dune, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. With that, users can experience 3D movies like never before.

Disney+: Disney, for example, will offer 3D movies and Disney+ environments, making this one of the best streaming apps for Apple Vision Pro. Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Elemental, and Encanto are among the 3D movies available at launch, with more to be announced at a later date. In addition, with Disney+ environments, you’ll be able to watch your favorite movies and shows with environments that include animations and sounds from the franchises you love, such as Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel.

Max: Although there aren’t many details, Max has announced it will bring day one support for Apple Vision Pro. With that, users can watch their favorite shows and movies on a screen that feels up to 100 feet wide. It’s unclear if there will be any 3D movies available, but BGR will update this section once we learn more about it.

In addition, users can download and stream some other favorite streaming apps, such as ESPN, MLB, PGA Tour, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, Red Bull TV, IMAX, TikTok, and the 2023 App Store Award-winning MUBI.

Exclusive immersive Apple TV+ content for Apple Vision Pro

Image source: Apple Inc.

Apple will also offer a curated selection of immersive films and series on the Apple TV app for Apple Vision Pro users, such as:

Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room offers a glimpse into the Grammy winner’s creative process with this intimate rehearsal session featuring renditions of her hits “No One,” “If I Ain’t Got You,” and “You Don’t Know My Name.” Users can also access these performances as a special EP exclusively on Apple Music when it debuts.

Adventure follows pioneering athletes as they take on awe-inspiring challenges in some of the world’s most sensational locations. In the first episode, Highlining, viewers step into thin air with highliner Faith Dickey as she takes on her biggest challenge yet: a daring traverse 3,000 feet above Norway’s breathtaking fjords.

Wild Life takes viewers up close and personal with some of the most charismatic creatures on the planet to uncover what makes them unique, featuring the experts who know them best. The first episode brings viewers into the world’s largest rhinoceros sanctuary, where a former police captain has dedicated her life to rescuing, raising, and rewilding these gentle giants.

Prehistoric Planet Immersive: The award-winning Apple Original docuseries from Jon Favreau and the producers of Planet Earth returns with an immersive film that transports viewers into the daily lives of dinosaurs and follows the struggles and triumphs of these majestic animals amid spectacular scenery. Prehistoric Planet Immersive whisks viewers along a rugged ocean coast where a pterosaur colony settles in for an afternoon nap, which proves to be anything but restful.

Wrap up

BGR will update this guide as more streaming apps offer Apple Vision Pro support.