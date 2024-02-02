13 best visionOS apps to download when you get your Apple Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro launches on February 2. If you were one of the early adopters who preordered the spatial computer last month, BGR is here to help you find the best apps available on the App Store. We already helped you find some of the best streaming apps for the spatial computer, but now we’re diving into the rest of the available apps.

Apple recently announced that over a million apps would be available to download on day one, and at least 600 were made specifically for the new visionOS platform. Without further ado, let’s check out the 13 best apps you should download immediately.

Download these Apple Vision Pro apps

Image source: Navi/Jordi Bruin

Navi: This AI-based app adds subtitles and live translations to the real world. Once you start talking to someone speaking another language, subtitles will appear near them.

MindNode app: Helps users brainstorm with thought bubbles that float around in space.

Fantastical: The best calendar app for visionOS helps you keep track of your schedule.

Microsoft 365: Unlike Apple, Microsoft is offering all of its Office suite on visionOS at launch so users can keep up their productivity while wearing an Apple Vision Pro.

NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition: You can play this exclusive Apple Arcade basketball game with a PlayStation DualSense or Xbox Wireless Controller.

Super Fruit Ninja: Chopping fruit in real life has never been this fun or immersive.

The Archive: Explore immersive locations, artifacts, and spatial media from the mythology of Star Trek’s Gene Roddenberry and other creators.

Voyager: The app gives spatial context to the coordinated nature of air traffic control, creating the ultimate playground for aviation enthusiasts.

CARROT Weather: The popular weather app uses 3D weather maps to deliver hilariously twisted forecasts.

Lungy: Spaces: The app guides users through interactive breathing exercises and sound-based, active meditation.

Focus – Productivity Timer: This timer will help you to stay focused and be more productive.

Planner 5D: An easy-to-use 2D/3D interior design experience for Apple Vision Pro. With new, uniquely adapted features, users can view 3D design projects, play with and customize interior items, explore renders, and more.

Zenitizer: Meditate within beautiful virtual environments with this app.

Wrap up

BGR will keep updating this article with the best native Apple Vision Pro apps as we learn more about them.