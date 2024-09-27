Apple Vision Pro 2 with M5 chip and cheaper price could launch in 2025

Apple Vision Pro 2 is expected to arrive in late 2025. At least, this is what Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes. In a post on Medium, the tech analyst says Cupertino is preparing mass production of this device in the second semester of next year.

The top change of this spatial computer will be a processor upgrade, from the M2 chip to the unannounced M5 processor. Kuo says this will “significantly improve computing power and ensure the best Apple Intelligence user experience.”

However, the analyst notes that the outside of the device won’t change much. Still, this “should help lower costs and price points.” Recently, rumors revealed that Apple plans to introduce a cheaper version of Apple Vision Pro with a lower-resolution display. Even so, it seems this model won’t launch in the next two to three years.

Regarding Apple Vision Pro 2, Ming-Chi Kuo says the “biggest design challenge for Vision Pro is the human-machine interface needs to be more intuitive,” and the new M5 processor will improve generative AI features significantly.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Even if Apple doesn’t change this spatial computer price, he believes “cost and price reductions, weight, and battery life improvements will eventually happen.”

The analyst thinks Apple Intelligence will be key for this M5 Apple Vision Pro, which can integrate “something like OpenAI’s Sora” to ” elevate “the user experience of the head-mounted device to unimaginable levels. The impact of text-to-video AI models on the head-mounted display device experience will likely be more impressive than on existing mainstream consumer electronics.

Other rumors previously expected a new Apple Vision Pro iteration to become available a few years from now. However, if the main change is a processor upgrade, this could make Apple release a second-generation faster than anticipated.

Below, you can learn more about this spatial computer and all of its features.