6 Vision Pro accessories to get the most out of Apple’s spatial computer

Pre-orders of the Apple Vision Pro spatial computer start this Friday. While Apple’s first head-worn computer is scheduled to launch on February 2, users might want to prepare in advance for the Vision Pro release, as it will require a few accessories to unlock Apple Vision Pro’s full potential.

Whether you’re just curious about what you can do with it or what you might need to get the most out of this spatial computer, BGR lists some of the accessories you might need when Apple Vision Pro launches.

First of all, it’s important to note that we won’t be talking about the included items of this device, such as its external battery, seals, polish cloth, etc. Shall we?

Magic Keyboard: If you plan to work with the Apple Vision Pro, the first accessory you’ll need is the Magic Keyboard. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman writes that the virtual keyboard of this spatial computer is a “complete write-off,” and users have to “poke each key one finger at a time,” so you’ll probably need something better to type than this virtual keyboard.

Magic Trackpad: You might also need the Magic Trackpad for better precision while working. This accessory will help you type a document, select a part of a text, etc.

Mac: Believe it or not, the Mac is (a very expensive) accessory for the Apple Vision Pro. You can create a virtual desktop, use visionOS apps alongside your Mac, mirror Vision Pro to Mac, and connect its accessories to Apple’s spatial computer.

Apple Vision Pro as a Mac display. Image source: Apple Inc.

Belkin clips for the external battery: Gurman also highlights in his Power On newsletter that one of the few third-party accessories that will be made available alongside the Apple Vision Pro is a Belkin clip to hold the external battery if you don’t have a pocket to put it. It is not the ideal solution, but Apple chose not to add an internal battery to this product, so it’s what it is.

iPhone 15 Pro: The iPhone 15 Pro is one of Apple Vision Pro’s must-have accessories. With it, you can later record spatial videos to play on your spatial computer. Although you can do that with Vision Pro, a better solution is to record those videos with your iPhone instead. Rumors say that it will be possible to record spatial videos with all iPhone 16 models.

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C: Lastly, AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C is also at the top of the list if you want to take full advantage of Apple Vision Pro. Thanks to a new codec, these earbuds can stream lossless audio via Bluetooth. If you want the best audio experience on this spatial computer, you need Apple’s latest AirPods model.

BGR will let you know once third-party accessory makers start developing their own solutions for Apple’s spatial computer. I’m looking forward to a bulkier battery to give us more than 2h30 of power, which is what Cupertino promises for now.