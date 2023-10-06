Here’s how Apple Vision Pro digital Persona will work

Apple Vision Pro is expected to hit the US market in early 2024. While we wait for this release, Apple has seeded beta 4 of visionOS, the upcoming operating system of the company’s spatial computer, which helps us better understand how things will work.

With the latest beta, X user M1Astra rounded up how Apple Vision Pro’s digital Persona will work. For those unaware, Vision Pro users will be able to FaceTime each other with a digital Persona, a visual representation of them.

Before capturing your digital Persona, Apple Vision Pro will give you some tips on what to do and how it works:

Capture how you’ll appear in FaceTime

Allow someone to hold the Apple Vision Pro for you while you capture your representation — or you can hold it in front of your

To continue capturing your representation, brighten the light around you

Avoid anything covering your face, such as glasses

Users will also be able to select which hand(s) they would like to show on their representation

Keep your face with a neutral expression

In addition, it will tell you to bring the Apple Vision Pro closer or move it up, down, right, left, or back. After that, it will ask to capture some facial expressions and head movements:

Raise your eyebrows

Smile with your teeth showing

Close your eyes

Slowly turn your head

Tilt your head slightly up/down

Image source: Apple Inc.

Interestingly, Vision Pro will let you edit your Persona by adding Eyewear, with around 24 options so far.

Other tidbits include: “Your Persona is sent to other call participants, and it may remain on their device for 30 days. If you allow apps to use your Persona, they will only receive a video feed of your Persona.” In addition, “your Persona may remain stored encrypted on the other call participants devices for up to 30 days. The other call participants will be able to access your Persona only when they are on a call with you.”

Digital Persona is currently in beta, but, at the moment, only a few developers can try it, as Apple has handed a few units to them.

BGR will keep reporting on this spatial computer as we learn more about it.