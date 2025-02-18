Regular iPhone 17 models again rumored to get major OLED display upgrades

Once again, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are rumored to have the same display technology as last year’s iPhone 16 Pro. This time, Weibo leaker Instant Digital (via MacRumors) has corroborated the recurring rumor.

According to a post, the leaker says Apple will use the same M14 OLED display panel available as the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. While the company might use a new panel technology for this year’s iPhone 17 Pro, this means Apple could finally add Always-on and ProMotion technologies to the base iPhone models.

This has been one of the most requested features, as many intermediary Android phones have had a 120Hz refresh rate for years now. While some Apple evangelists claim 60Hz on a base model iPhone is already “good enough,” it’s about time Cupertino upgraded its phones with better display technology.

In addition, the M14 panels offer 30% higher peak brightness and better power efficiency than the previous M13 option. In November, ETNews reported that Samsung and LG would be the main beneficiaries of Apple’s OLED panel orders this year.

With that, all four iPhone 17 versions are expected to feature LTPO panels. Only Samsung and LG have mature enough LTPO screen tech to supply the kind of screens Apple needs for the iPhone 17 series.

Before that, display analyst Ross Young already predicted the 2025 base model iPhones would have this display upgrade.

Besides that, all new iPhone 17 models are expected to feature new A19 chips, a new design with a revamped camera module, an aluminum plus glass finish, and improved cameras.

Finally, the star of the year could be the iPhone 17 Air. Despite its ultra-thin form factor, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature the A19 chip, 8 GB of RAM, and, as mentioned, ProMotion technology. How Apple will maintain a good battery life with an ultra-thin form factor is still unknown.

This phone could feature other drawbacks, such as an eSIM-only option, worse speakers, and smaller camera sensors.

Still, we’re many months away from the actual launch. BGR will let you know once Apple announces it or we discover more rumors and reports about it.