macOS Sequoia has a pop-up overload issue, and Mac users are raging

macOS Sequoia has been available for almost a month now. However, users increasingly complain about a privacy change that created a pop-up overload issue. To protect users’ privacy, macOS Sequoia has been showing more pop-ups about app permission. While the good intentions are clear, this change seems to be causing more aggregation than anything else.

Vercel CEO Guillermo Rauch posted on X about what it’s like to open Google Chrome after updating macOS Sequoia:

Just ran software update. Got this.

Steve would have had an aneurysm. pic.twitter.com/TjXdrVYFQT — Guillermo Rauch (@rauchg) October 16, 2024

According to Apple, macOS Sequoia helps users “more easily manage how much information they are sharing with apps.” In addition, new pop-ups about local network connections and contact information are available. Cupertino says these pieces of information are used to track users across apps. By offering a choice to deny access, users can have a more private browsing experience while also sharing less data.

However, Rauch isn’t alone in having these complaints. A Reddit thread posted a month ago also highlighted how macOS Sequoia has been displaying excessive pop-ups. The thread owner wrote:

It’s only been a day and I’m feeling completely overloaded by the number of pop-ups in macOS Sequoia. Seriously it’s starting to feel like using Windows all over again with the amount of “Are you sure you want to allow application access to your local network? It might be dangerous!”. I can’t believe there’s no way to manage a list of allowed applications and prevent these damn pop-ups from annoying me all day. I’m an engineer of almost 20 years and it feels like my OS is treating me like an idiot.

macOS Sequoia 15.1 might fix the problem, but there’s another workaround

Apple will address this issue with macOS Sequoia 15.1. In addition to Apple Intelligence features, Cupertino will make this interaction less intrusive. By marking an app as trusted, macOS won’t repeatedly display pop-up confirmations.

In the meantime, there’s another workaround available.

Developers Jordi Bruin and Antoine van der Lee created Amnseia, an app that allows you to turn off the monthly reminders for Screen Capture Access on an app-by-app basis. Instead of offering a fixed price, the developers let users pay whatever they feel is appropriate. You can even download it for free and then leave a tip for them.

