Spotify Music Pro launches in 2025, but Hi-Fi songs aren’t why you’ll subscribe

Since 2021, Spotify has promised a High-Fidelity tier to compete with Apple Music and other music streaming services that offer better audio quality. Four years later, it seems the company is finally readying an official release — but it will offer more than just Lossless support. After all, unlike its competitors, Spotify will charge extra for better music quality.

Bloomberg reports that Spotify plans to charge an extra $5.99 on top of the Premium subscription to unlock new perks for its customers. According to the publication, users will have a few key perks in addition to higher-quality audio: Remixing tools and access to concert tickets.

While some plans might change, Bloomberg says that prices will vary by country, as less-developed markets won’t have a price hike that expressive.

The Spotify Music Pro tier will let users mix songs from different artists together. Artificial Intelligence will be key for extra perks. Still, the most interesting feature of Music Pro will be offering fans access to presales or better seats.

If Spotify is able to do that, it could be the streaming service’s greatest feature. After all, imagine connecting fans with their favorite artists. Bloomberg says Spotify “held preliminary talks with major promoters and ticket sellers but has yet to finalize its plans.” That said, it depends on Live Nation and Ticketmaster to agree with this possible partnership.

With user growth and its first annual profit, Spotify thinks it might have the momentum to pull this new tier. Bloomberg notes that streaming services and record labels “see an opportunity to target the most dedicated fans of musicians, consumers who spend on merchandise, concert tickets, and fan clubs,” which could make Spotify’s business more profitable.

BGR will continue reporting on Spotify’s plans for its Music Pro tier and will let you know when this subscription is available.