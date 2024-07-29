Apple Intelligence comes to iPad with iPadOS 18.1 beta 1 for developers

With iPadOS 18.1 beta 1 for developers, Apple is now starting its testing phase of Apple Intelligence. This upcoming AI platform will bring several features to iPad users later this fall. Here are the top functions:

Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app;

Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app; Genmoji: With this function, iPhone users will use AI to generate new emoji characters based on text input, such as “T-rex wearing a tutu on a surfboard.” Learn more about it here;

With this function, iPhone users will use AI to generate new emoji characters based on text input, such as “T-rex wearing a tutu on a surfboard.” Learn more about it here; Memories in Photos: Users can create stories they want to see just by typing a description. Apple Intelligence will pick out the best photos and videos based on the description, craft a storyline with chapters based on themes identified from the photos, and arrange them into a movie with its own narrative arc;

Users can create stories they want to see just by typing a description. Apple Intelligence will pick out the best photos and videos based on the description, craft a storyline with chapters based on themes identified from the photos, and arrange them into a movie with its own narrative arc; Clean Up tool: This Photos app feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject;

This Photos app feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject; Siri: Users type to Siri and switch between text and voice to communicate with Siri in whatever way feels right for the moment.

However, iPadOS 18.1 beta 1 will only bring this Apple Intelligence feature:

Writing Tools: Users can rewrite, proofread, and summarize text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps.

Apple says Apple Intelligence will continue in beta even after iPadOS 18.1 becomes available to all users. In addition, more features will be added with time, such as a revamped Siri that can understand context.

If you are a developer, you can try Apple Intelligence as long as you have an iPad Pro or iPad Air with the M1 chip or newer and join the waitlist.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Alongside iPadOS 18.1 beta 1 for developers, Apple has also seeded the first beta version of iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 to users.