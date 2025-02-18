Apple TV users can stream every MLS match in 2025 with no blackouts

Ahead of the 30th season of MLS starting this Saturday, Apple announced all the teams will use an Apple TV patch during this historic edition of Major League Soccer.

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more — including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

“With new ways to watch, expansive programming, and incredible exclusive content, this will be Major League Soccer’s biggest season yet,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats. “We’re excited to bring fans around the world closer to the game than ever before.”

Apple says that the left sleeve of every club’s first-team player kit will feature a bespoke Apple TV sleeve patch. Inspired by each club’s distinctive crest, color palette, and visual identity, the patches will be worn by players for the duration of the 2025 season.

To build momentum for MLS’s comeback, Apple Music’s Zane Lower invites dLionel Messi to an exclusive, in-depth interview this Friday that will explore the global superstar’s past, present, and future. In the conversation, Messi opens up about coming to Inter Miami, the growth and momentum of MLS, the evolution of his playing style, the role of music in his life, fatherhood, and more.

MLS fans can already subscribe to the MLS Season Pass, which is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space.

Fans can sign up for MLS Season Pass for $14.99 per month during the season or $99 for the full season, and Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month or $79 per season.