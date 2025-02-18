Nintendo ends Gold Points rewards program ahead of Switch 2 release

One of the best reasons to buy games from the eShop is being eliminated before the Nintendo Switch 2 launches. My Nintendo Gold Points will be discontinued on March 24, 2025. After 9:30 p.m. PDT on March 24, you will no longer be able to earn Gold Points on digital purchases from the Nintendo eShop or on physical games released after March 24.

My Nintendo is a loyalty program that launched in 2016, giving Nintendo fans the ability to earn points to exchange for discounts, digital rewards, and physical products. As part of the program, My Nintendo members earn Gold Points based on 5% of the total paid amount when making a purchase on the eShop, the Switch, or Nintendo.com.

If you purchase anything or preorder digital content prior to March 24, you will still receive Gold Points. You can also continue to register eligible physical games to earn Gold Points within one year from the release date of the game. Furthermore, all earned Gold Points will continue to be valid and redeemable for 12 months after they are issued.

If you want to read more about the discontinuation of the Gold Points program, Nintendo posted a news article on Tuesday explaining all the changes.

The timing of the announcement is especially lame. Nintendo just announced its next console a month ago and plans to showcase the first next-generation games at a Nintendo Direct on April 2. Presumably, a number of Switch 2 games will go up for preorder that day, but now we won’t be able to earn any Gold Points by preordering them.

Our only hope now is that a brand new rewards program is in the works for Switch 2—one that might take into account the rumored higher price of first-party Switch 2 games.