Every product Apple might launch at WWDC 2025

In less than two weeks, Apple will hold its WWDC 2025 keynote. Along with unveiling new features for iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, tvOS 19, and visionOS 3, Apple could also use the event to introduce new products.

There aren’t many rumors about possible hardware announcements at WWDC 2025, but Apple has introduced new products at previous events.

Here’s a quick refresher on what Apple has unveiled at past WWDCs:

WWDC 2024: No new hardware was introduced.

No new hardware was introduced. WWDC 2023: Apple Vision Pro, 15-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip, Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra, and Mac Pro with M2 Ultra.

Apple Vision Pro, 15-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip, Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra, and Mac Pro with M2 Ultra. WWDC 2022: M2 MacBook Air.

M2 MacBook Air. WWDC 2021: No new hardware was introduced.

No new hardware was introduced. WWDC 2020: No new hardware was introduced. Apple did offer developers a Mac mini with an A12Z Bionic chip, ahead of the first M1 Macs later that year.

Apple doesn’t usually debut new products at WWDC, but when it does, there can be a lot to see. Here are the devices most likely to be revealed:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

AirTag 2

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Apple’s long-rumored AirTag refresh may finally be on the way. With fewer accessories available and analysts pointing to a new Precision Find chip, we might see AirTag 2 announced during the WWDC 2025 keynote.

Here are the features expected for AirTag 2

Apple’s Smart Display (aka HomePad)

Amazon’s Echo Show 8 in action. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Apple is expected to launch its first smart display later this year. The device will be similar to an Amazon Echo Show.

According to Bloomberg, Apple’s smart home device will have a 6-inch screen and “look like a square iPad.” Placing two iPhones side by side gives a rough idea of its size. It will include a camera above the screen, a rechargeable battery, and internal speakers. The display is expected to come in black and silver options.

While the device will rely heavily on Apple Intelligence, Cupertino might preview it at WWDC 2025, with a release planned for later.

New cases and bands

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

As usual, Apple is expected to refresh its lineup of cases and Apple Watch bands at the WWDC 2025 keynote. New summer colors are likely to be introduced.

What about new Macs?

Image source: Apple Inc.

The only Mac still waiting for an update is the Mac Pro. It’s unclear if Apple will reveal a new version at WWDC 2025, though rumors suggest an M5 Ultra version might arrive next year. The other M5 Macs are expected as soon as the second half of the year.

Wrap up

BGR will keep reporting on any other products Apple might unveil at WWDC. Even if no new hardware is announced, several devices are expected later this year.