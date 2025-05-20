WWDC 2025’s biggest surprise might be developers using Apple’s AI models in their apps

Ahead of the WWDC 2025 keynote in three weeks, it seems one of the biggest surprises of the conference could be letting developers use Apple’s AI models in their apps. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, it would mean that developers could add basic image creation, text editing, and other Apple Intelligence features right into their apps.

The journalist says Apple is working on a software development kit (SDK) and related frameworks to let developers take advantage of the company’s large language models. At first, Apple will let them use smaller models that run on its devices, rather than the more powerful cloud-based AI models that require servers. This feature is expected to be announced during the WWDC 2025 keynote.

Gurman says that this is “part of a broader attempt to become a leader in generative AI—a field that has bedeviled Apple.” However, with a previous report suggesting that Apple will work to improve its current AI capabilities rather than announce new ones, it seems even developers might not have much to add to their apps with Apple Intelligence in its current state.

An AI tool to help developers write code was previously announced at the WWDC 2024 keynote but never shipped, but it seems that this would be more useful for developers than integrating basic image creation or other Apple Intelligence tweaks into their apps.

So far, Bloomberg has reported that Apple plans to offer a design revamp to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, an AI-powered battery feature to help prolong iPhone’s battery life (which could be very useful for the upcoming iPhone 17 Air), and an AI-infused Health app with a virtual wellness coach that could launch in 2026.

During the WWDC 2025 keynote, Apple is expected to preview iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, visionOS 3, and tvOS 19. At this moment, it’s unclear if the company might introduce new hardware, or if it will be one of those WWDCs with only software announcements.