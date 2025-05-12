iOS 19 may get AI-powered battery feature originally planned for iOS 18

Less than a month before the WWDC 2025 keynote, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reports on another iOS 19 feature Apple will likely introduce at the conference. According to the journalist, Apple is readying an AI-powered battery management mode for iOS 19, which will “analyze how a person uses their device and make adjustments to conserve energy.”

However, as innovative as this function might be, it’s part of another delayed iOS 18 Apple Intelligence feature. Later last year, now MacWorld‘s Filipe Espósito reported for 9to5Mac that Apple was preparing a new BatteryIntelligence framework during the iOS 18.2 beta.

At the time, the journalist pointed out that this feature would estimate the time necessary to recharge your phone. Since this function wasn’t introduced during the iOS 18 cycle, it’s only natural that it is part of the planned Apple Intelligence functions that were postponed for unknown reasons.

That said, Mark Gurman expects this AI-powered battery feature to be part of the new Apple Intelligence functions. The journalist explains that Apple is “using battery data it has collected from users’ devices to understand trends and make predictions for when it should lower the power draw of certain applications or features. There will also be a lock-screen indicator showing how long it will take to charge up the device.”

This tool might be especially useful with Apple’s newest iPhone models, as the company is expected to introduce an all-new Wi-Fi modem for the iPhone 17 series. Later next year, the company wants to power the iPhone 18 lineup with proprietary Wi-Fi and 5G chips, which could benefit from this powerful integration.

Not only that, but with rumors suggesting the iPhone 17 Air won’t have a good battery life (and reports already suggesting a Smart Battery Case is in the works), any help will benefit users.

Below, you can learn more about the latest iOS 19 rumors.