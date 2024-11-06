Click to Skip Ad
iOS 18.2 might show you how long it takes to charge your iPhone battery

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Nov 5th, 2024 8:09PM EST
How to fast charge iPhone 16 Pro Max / USB-C
Image: José Adorno for BGR

Some of the best iOS 18 features weren’t actually part of the initial update. For instance, Apple Intelligence wasn’t available until iOS 18.1, and Genmoji won’t be ready until iOS 18.2 rolls out. Another feature that might be in the works for the next major update isn’t actually usable yet, but 9to5Mac uncovered it in the code of iOS 18.2 beta 2. Later this year, you might finally know how long it will take to charge your iPhone.

As the blog explains, there’s a new framework called “BatteryIntelligence” in the iOS 18.2 beta 2 code. As the name suggests, the framework calculates the estimated time it will take to recharge a phone’s battery fully or to a certain percentage.

While the feature is hidden in the code, it’s currently disabled and unfinished, so beta users can’t access it yet. It might show up in a future beta release of iOS 18.2 or in another software update altogether. That said, we’ll be keeping an eye out for it in the coming days.

9to5Mac points out that a similar feature is already available for MacBooks in the Battery menu of macOS. iPhone owners can also use the Charge Limit feature to restrict a device’s maximum charge to 80%, 85%, 90%, or 95% to help improve battery lifespan.

As we discussed when iOS 18.2 beta 2 rolled out on Monday, the update will also add Genmoji, Image Playground, Image Wand, and ChatGPT integration. The update will also give users the ability to share the location of AirTags with an airline or a trusted person.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iOS 18.2 should be available the week of December 2. That’s a bit earlier than we’d typically expect the X.2 update.

