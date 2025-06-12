iPhone 11 will get iOS 26, but without these 8 key features

Another WWDC is over, and the iPhone 11 is still getting a software update. While this might be the last time iPhone 11 users receive a major iOS version, it doesn’t mean they’ll get all the new features coming with Apple’s iOS 26 update.

iPhone 11 users will get the new Liquid Glass design, but even that won’t look the same as it does on newer iPhones. Below is a list of features that the iPhone 11 won’t be getting in iOS 26. I’ve also included details on which iPhone models will support each feature.

Highlighting an object in an image to perform a Visual Intelligence search. Image source: Apple Inc.

Improved Visual Intelligence: Exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro or newer, users can search, ask questions, and take action based on content shown on the display.

Live Translation: Available on iPhone 15 Pro or newer, this feature shows live translated captions in FaceTime and provides translated text or spoken translations during phone calls.

AI Shortcuts: Also limited to iPhone 15 Pro or newer, this Apple Intelligence feature allows users to create AI-powered shortcuts.

Genmoji improvements: iPhone 11 won’t get the upgraded Genmoji features in iOS 26. Newer devices can mix Genmoji with emojis and descriptions to create unique images.

Image Playground with ChatGPT: Apple is enhancing Image Playground by letting ChatGPT offer new styles for image generation.

Better Messages app features: The iPhone 11 will get polls and background options, but only iPhone 15 Pro or newer will get poll suggestions based on conversations and background generation via Image Playground.

Track orders with Apple Wallet: Apple will use AI to pull tracking info from users’ email inboxes.

Spatial Scenes: Only iPhone 12 or newer can create spatial photo-like images. iPhone 11 users won’t see the 3D photo effect in this update.