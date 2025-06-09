Here’s every new Apple Intelligence feature coming to iOS 26

Alongside the reveal of iOS 26 at the WWDC 2025 keynote, Apple unveiled a few new features coming to Apple Intelligence when the software update arrives later this fall. Below, we’ve gathered all of the Apple Intelligence features coming later this year.

Live Translation: Integrated into Messages, FaceTime, and Phone, Live Translation helps users communicate across languages, translating text, and audio.

ChatGPT improvements: While the Siri with onscreen awareness isn’t ready, users will be able to ask ChatGPT questions about what they’re looking at onscreen to learn more. It can also search on Google, Etsy, or other supported apps to find similar images and products.

Visual Intelligence: This feature recognizes when a user is looking at an event and suggests adding it to their calendar, including all the details. Visual Intelligence is also similar to Android’s Circle to Search, as you can screenshot a photo of a lamp or a jacket and then search on Google to see similar pictures or find out where to buy it.

Genmoji and Image Playground updates: Apple says iOS 26 improves these OG Apple Intelligence features as it’s now possible to mix emoji, Genmoji, and descriptions together to create something new. For example, you can combine a Genmoji with a standard emoji, or a description.

Shortcuts improvements: Apple is adding new shortcuts enabled by Apple Intelligence. Apple says users will see dedicated actions for features like Writing Tools and Image Playground.

Order tracking details: When you receive an email sent from merchants and delivery carriers, Apple Intelligence can automatically identify and summarize order tracking details from them.

Foundation Models Framework: Apple is giving developers direct access to intelligence features, which can be available offline, using AI inference that is free of cost.

Apple Intelligence expands to more languages

Image source: Apple Inc.

By the end of the year, Apple Intelligence will expand to more languages, including:

Danish

Dutch

Norwegian

Portuguese (Portugal)

Swedish

Turkish

Chinese (Traditional)

Vietnamese

Apple Intelligence supported devices

The new Apple Intelligence features are available on the following devices:

iPhone 15 Pro or newer devices

iPad mini (A17 Pro)

iPad and Mac with M1 chips or later

While Apple Vision Pro supports Apple Intelligence, it’s unclear if these features are coming to the spatial computer at this time. The newest Apple Watch models will also get Apple Intelligence features for the first time in 2025.